Civilians start returning to Yarmouk district in Damascus

World
May 30, 8:28 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

Syrian sappers have already started demining buildings in the area

DAMASCUS, May 30. /TASS/. Residents of Yarmouk, a district in the southern outskirts of Damascus recently liberated from the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), have started returning to their homes, a TASS correspondent has reported.

Syrian servicemen are checking documents of all people willing to enter the area.

Torched vehicles and piles of rubble can still be seen at streets. The authorities plan to remove them soon.

Syrian sappers have already started demining buildings in the area.

Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia’s General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi said last week that Islamic State armed units had been completely eliminated in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Damascus, and the Syrian army has taken full control of the area.

Syrian conflict
