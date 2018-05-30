Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West guided by anti-Russian cliches in Ukrainian issue — Russia’s UN envoy

World
May 30, 7:00 UTC+3 UN

"No matter what happens in Ukraine, the ‘Russian link’ remains a universal premise," Vasily Nebenzya said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

UN, May 30. /TASS/. West’s approach to the Ukrainian issue is still being determined by anti-Russian cliches instead of serious analysis, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"No matter what happens in Ukraine, the ‘Russian link’ remains a universal premise," he said. "Dear friends, you remain in a deep informational self-isolation as far as the events in Ukraine are concerned. You keep consuming the Western media’s standard cliches and assertions by your Ukrainian mentees," he said.

"How many of you have ever engaged into a deep analysis of the social and political situation and the psychological climate in the country? Are you aware of the scope of the Kiev government’s mudslinging and hatred against Russia?" the Russian diplomat continued.

"Due to the current government’s efforts, Ukraine lives in two parallel worlds: the imaginary situation of a "hybrid war" with Russia, and the real world, where there is no Russian invasion at all. In order to prevent the reality from destroying the virtual world, created by the Kiev government, the information space remains under tough control," Nebenzya added.

He said Ukraine remained in the state of "lawlessness that will never be tolerated in any country governed by the rule of law."

The Kiev government "infringes on the basic human rights and freedoms, suppresses dissent, employs methods of a police state, incites the growth of extremist and neo-Nazi sentiments," the Russian diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
2
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
5
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
6
Expert warns peace agreement can’t be reached on Korean Peninsula without Russia and China
7
Kiev may blame Russia for journalist’s death — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT