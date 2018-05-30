West guided by anti-Russian cliches in Ukrainian issue — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, May 30. /TASS/. West’s approach to the Ukrainian issue is still being determined by anti-Russian cliches instead of serious analysis, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"No matter what happens in Ukraine, the ‘Russian link’ remains a universal premise," he said. "Dear friends, you remain in a deep informational self-isolation as far as the events in Ukraine are concerned. You keep consuming the Western media’s standard cliches and assertions by your Ukrainian mentees," he said.

"How many of you have ever engaged into a deep analysis of the social and political situation and the psychological climate in the country? Are you aware of the scope of the Kiev government’s mudslinging and hatred against Russia?" the Russian diplomat continued.

"Due to the current government’s efforts, Ukraine lives in two parallel worlds: the imaginary situation of a "hybrid war" with Russia, and the real world, where there is no Russian invasion at all. In order to prevent the reality from destroying the virtual world, created by the Kiev government, the information space remains under tough control," Nebenzya added.

He said Ukraine remained in the state of "lawlessness that will never be tolerated in any country governed by the rule of law."

The Kiev government "infringes on the basic human rights and freedoms, suppresses dissent, employs methods of a police state, incites the growth of extremist and neo-Nazi sentiments," the Russian diplomat said.