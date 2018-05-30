Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 100 civilians killed in east Ukraine this year despite ceasefire — OSCE

World
May 30, 6:44 UTC+3 UN

The OSCE mission recorded 100,000 ceasefire violations in Ukraine since the start of the year

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, May 30. /TASS/. At least 107 civilians were killed as a result of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s chief monitor in the country told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Chief Monitor Ertugrul Apakan told Security Council members via a video linkup that the OSCE mission recorded 100,000 ceasefire violations in Ukraine since the start of the year.

Since the start of the year, 107 people were killed in shellings, mine explosions and homemade bomb blasts, he said.

The OSCE monitor added that violence in the region has intensified lately.

Apakan called for urgent measures to ensure a sustainable ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
2
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
5
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
6
Expert warns peace agreement can’t be reached on Korean Peninsula without Russia and China
7
Kiev may blame Russia for journalist’s death — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT