Over 100 civilians killed in east Ukraine this year despite ceasefire — OSCE

UN, May 30. /TASS/. At least 107 civilians were killed as a result of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s chief monitor in the country told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Chief Monitor Ertugrul Apakan told Security Council members via a video linkup that the OSCE mission recorded 100,000 ceasefire violations in Ukraine since the start of the year.

Since the start of the year, 107 people were killed in shellings, mine explosions and homemade bomb blasts, he said.

The OSCE monitor added that violence in the region has intensified lately.

Apakan called for urgent measures to ensure a sustainable ceasefire.