Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Norway begin Barents-2018 naval rescue exercise

World
May 30, 6:46 UTC+3 OSLO

The Barents exercise is the sole search-and-rescue drills held by Russia and Norway in the Arctic annually

Share
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS photo

OSLO, May 30. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Norwegian sea rescue exercise, Barents-2018, has begun at the two states’ maritime border in the Varangerfjord area in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Coastal Administration said on its website.

The main phase of the drills, to be directed by Norway this year, will take place on Wednesday. According to the scenario, Russian rescuers will assist their Norwegian colleagues in a search and rescue mission for a ship in distress.

The sides will also train joint response to an oil spill in the Barents Sea.

The Northern Fleet earlier said it would be represented by the SB-523 rescue tugboat, the Elbrus ice-capable logistics support vessel, an Il-38 antisubmarine warfare plane able to carry out search-and-rescue operations, and a Mi-8 helicopter.

The Barents exercise is the sole search-and-rescue drills held by Russia and Norway in the Arctic annually.

The maneuvers are held under the Russian-Norwegian intergovernmental agreement of October 4, 1995 on cooperation in searching for missing people and people in distress in the Barents Sea. The exercise is directed by the Russian and the Norwegian sides by turns.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
2
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
5
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
6
Expert warns peace agreement can’t be reached on Korean Peninsula without Russia and China
7
Kiev may blame Russia for journalist’s death — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT