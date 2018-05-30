Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow deeply concerned by escalation of Israeli-Gaza tensions

World
May 30, 3:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Tuesday, Palestinian radicals launched rockets at southern Israeli districts, Israel responded with air strikes targeting Palestinian militants

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The recent outbreak of violence on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip destroys even the slightest hope for Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Moscow expresses its deep concern over this escalation of violence, which deserves condemnation," the ministry said, adding that those tensions "cross out even the slightest hope for a soonest reconciliation between the Israelis and the Palestinians."

The ministry said Israeli and Palestinian civilians are most affected by the situation.

"The perspective of establishing the Israeli-Palestinian negotiation process on the well-known international legal basis is becoming more and more distant," the statement reads. "We again call on the Israelis and the Palestinians to break this vicious circle of destructive confrontation."

On Tuesday, Palestinian radicals launched rockets at southern Israeli districts. The Israeli air forces responded with air strikes targeting Palestinian militants.

According to the Palestine Today radio, the latest Israeli strikes, delivered on Tuesday evening, came in response to continued shelling of Israel by Palestinian radical groups. According to Al Arabiya, a barrage of rockets was fired to southern Israel from the coastal enclave earlier in the day, some of them reached Ashkelon and Netivot.

According to Israeli sources, about 100 rockets were fired at the Jewish state on Tuesday, at least 35 of them were intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems.

In response, Israeli forces delivered strikes at 40 targets in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arab TV channels reported that an Egypt-mediated ceasefire agreement had been reached. Al Arabiya said, citing representatives of the Islamic Jihad group, that the ceasefire in Gaza Strip was to come into force at midnight on Wednesday (Moscow time). However, Israeli sources denied entering any deal on ceasefire.

0shi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Gaza Strip
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
2
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
5
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
6
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on jets intercepting Israeli F-16 over Lebanon
7
Russia demands Ukraine do its best to investigate killing of journalist Babchenko
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT