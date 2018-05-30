Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia demands Ukraine do its best to investigate killing of journalist Babchenko

World
May 30, 3:43 UTC+3

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a separate case

Share
1 pages in this article
Police officers near Babchenko's home in Kiev

Police officers near Babchenko's home in Kiev

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia demands that the Ukrainian authorities do everything in their power to ensure a prompt investigation of the murder of the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

"Reports from Kiev say a Russian citizen, journalist Arkady A. Babchenko was killed as a result of an armed assault in Kiev where he lived permanently," it said. "We demand the Ukrainian authorities do everything in their power for an immediate investigation. Also, we hope the relevant international agencies and NGOs will take the investigation process under their control."

The commentary noted an incessant rise of the level of physical violence against and killings of reporters in Ukraine, adding that investigations never led to the punishment of criminals.

"Bloody crimes and total impunity have turned into daily routine for the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

It voiced deep condolences to Babchenko’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, Russian ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova  said she planned to ask her Ukrainian counterpart to assume personal control over the investigation. 

"I ask Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament - TASS) Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova to assume control over the investigation of the journalist’s murder to ensure an unbiased, thorough and fair probe," she told TASS.

Harlem Desir, the OSCE's Representative for Freedom of the Media, has urged the Ukrainian authorities to do an immediate and full investigation. 

"Horrified by report that well-known Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot and killed in his home in Kyiv [Kiev]," Desir twittered. "I call on Ukraine authorities to conduct an immediate and full investigation. My thoughts are with journalist's family."

Russian investigation

The murder will also be investigated by the Russian Investigative Committee, spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a criminal case into the murder of Russian citizen Arkady Babchenko in Kiev," she said.

The spokeswoman said that several Russian citizens have been killed in Ukraine in the past several years.

"The Russian Investigative Committee is not going to ignore brutal crimes against Russian citizens," she said.

Babchenko's murder

Arkady Babchenko, 41, was shot and killed in his home in Kiev on Tuesday night. He died on the way to hospital.

Andrei Krishchenko, the chief of Kiev branch of the national police said the investigators were considering Babchenko’s professional activity as the prime motive behind the murder.

At various times in his career, the journalist has cooperated with the Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid, the Moscow-based TVC channel where he was a contributor to the Post Scriptum analysis show, and Channel One Russia [the Army Shop show]. He also wrote for Novaya Gazeta liberal daily.

Babchenko left Russia in 2017, moving first to the Czech Republic, then to Israel and afterwards to Kiev. He hosted a show at the Crimean Tatar channel ATR.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
2
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
5
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
6
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on jets intercepting Israeli F-16 over Lebanon
7
Russia demands Ukraine do its best to investigate killing of journalist Babchenko
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT