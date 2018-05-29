Georgia begins procedure of severing diplomatic relations with Syria

TBILISI, May 29. /TASS/. Georgia has begun the procedure of severing diplomatic relations with Syria in connection with the latter’s decision to recognize the independence of Abkhasia and of South Ossetia, to which the Georgian Foreign Ministry refers to as the "Tskhinvali region."

"The Syrian regime has ignored the international legal commitment regarding the territorial integrity of a sovereign state and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders," the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.