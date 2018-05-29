Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgia begins procedure of severing diplomatic relations with Syria

World
May 29, 14:47 UTC+3 TBILISI
Share
1 pages in this article
© David Urbani/TASS

TBILISI, May 29. /TASS/. Georgia has begun the procedure of severing diplomatic relations with Syria in connection with the latter’s decision to recognize the independence of Abkhasia and of South Ossetia, to which the Georgian Foreign Ministry refers to as the "Tskhinvali region."

"The Syrian regime has ignored the international legal commitment regarding the territorial integrity of a sovereign state and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders," the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right
4
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
5
European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov
6
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT