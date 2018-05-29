Gaza Strip radicals launch 27 rockets in direction of southern Israel

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. Radical groups from the Gaza Strip have launched two more mortar projectiles after firing 25 missiles and shells in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces press service said in a press release.

"After the reactivation of air-raid warning systems in the Eshkol Regional Council (near the border with the Gaza Strip - TASS) the army identified the launch of two more mortar projectiles from the Gaza Strip over Israel," the document says. In total, the Palestinian radical groups fired at least 27 missiles and projectiles over the southern areas in Israel, with no reported victims.

The previous time the Palestinian radical groups from Gaza launched a missile on Israel on February 18, 2018. The present missile attack put an end to the three-month period of ceasefire. Instead, the militants shelled the Israeli territory with large-caliber machine guns several times. No victims were reported.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the key problems in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israelis occupied the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war. They insist that Jerusalem is the single and indivisible capital of Israel. The Palestinians want to make the eastern part of the city the capital of their state.