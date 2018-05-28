Israeli defense minister to meet with Russian counterpart on May 31

TEL AVIV, May 28./TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on May 31, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a report circulated on Monday.

"On Wednesday, May 30, the minister flies to Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu," the document said.

"Lieberman and Shoigu spoke on the phone at the end of last week, during the conversation Shoigu invited Lieberman for a personal meeting, that will be held on Thursday, May 31 at the Russian Defense Ministry," it said.