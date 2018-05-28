Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli defense minister to meet with Russian counterpart on May 31

World
May 28, 17:45 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TEL AVIV, May 28./TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on May 31, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a report circulated on Monday.

"On Wednesday, May 30, the minister flies to Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu," the document said.

"Lieberman and Shoigu spoke on the phone at the end of last week, during the conversation Shoigu invited Lieberman for a personal meeting, that will be held on Thursday, May 31 at the Russian Defense Ministry," it said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
3
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
4
No consensus within NATO on Nord Stream 2 project, says secretary general
5
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
6
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
7
Putin to meet with Bulgarian prime minister on May 30
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT