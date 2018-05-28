Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents to visit China

World
May 28, 7:15 UTC+3

According to a statement of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang released on the ministry’s website, the visits will be held on June 6-10

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian, Iranian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz presidents will visit China and take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said at Monday’s briefing.

"The presidents of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Iran will visit China during the summit in Qingdao at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation," he said. According to a statement of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang released on the ministry’s website, the visits will be held on June 6-10.

The SCO summit will be held on June 9-10 in Qingdao, Shandong Province, in eastern China. In June 2001 six states - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - signed a declaration to create this association. On June 9, 2017, India and Pakistan became the SCO full members. Four observer states (Afghanistan, Belarus, India and Mongolia) and six dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka) take part in its work as well.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s - newspaper
2
Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents to visit China
3
Four Russian military killed by militants’ fire in Syria - Defense Ministry
4
Russian Navy to maintain balanced taskforce in Mediterranean - commander-in-chief
5
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
6
Putin appoints head of Roscosmos
7
US Navy carrier strike group due in Persian Gulf in May — Russian top brass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT