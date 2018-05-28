Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents to visit China

BEIJING, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian, Iranian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz presidents will visit China and take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said at Monday’s briefing.

"The presidents of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Iran will visit China during the summit in Qingdao at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation," he said. According to a statement of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang released on the ministry’s website, the visits will be held on June 6-10.

The SCO summit will be held on June 9-10 in Qingdao, Shandong Province, in eastern China. In June 2001 six states - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - signed a declaration to create this association. On June 9, 2017, India and Pakistan became the SCO full members. Four observer states (Afghanistan, Belarus, India and Mongolia) and six dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka) take part in its work as well.