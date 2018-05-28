More than $13 bln needed to restore hospital in Syria’s Douma

DOUMA /Syria/, May 28. /TASS/. From 7bln to 8 bln Syrian pounds ($13.6 bln - $15.5 bln) is needed to restore a hospital in Syria’s city of Douma, representative for the Syrian Ministry of Health Waseem Fares told reporters.

"About 7 to 8 billion Syrian pounds are needed to restore the hospital in the city without regard for equipment, and 15 million [Syrian] pounds (about $29,000 - TASS) more will be needed to restore five outpatient clinics in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta for each of them," he said.

According to the ministry’s representative, the first outpatient clinic in the enclave was restored several weeks ago. When Eastern Ghouta was under the militants’ control, medical facilities were plundered, doctors say. "Seven years ago the outpatient clinic wasn’t working. And there were three to five doctors who came there and treated people," Fares said.

"But when the war started, terrorists seized the clinic and took all the equipment there. When Douma was liberated from militants, nothing was found there. Neither the clinic, nor the equipment, nor the walls. Nothing was found," he stressed.

Eastern Ghouta, Eastern Qalamun north of Damascus and the southern quarters of the Syrian capital were earlier liberated from militants with support from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria.