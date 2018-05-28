Duque and Petro to take part in second round of presidential election in Colombia

TASS, May 28. Candidate from the right Democratic Center party Ivan Duque and former Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro will take part in the second round of the presidential election in Colombia, according to the results of the voting released by Colombia’s National Civil Registry after processing ballot papers from 99.19% of polling stations.

According to this data, 39.11% of voters voted for Duque, while 25.1% of voters supported his main rival representing the President Petro left coalition, which unites the Progressive Movement and the Indigenous and Social and Alternative Movement.

Sergio Fajardo from the Colombia coalition, which includes the Green Alliance, the Alternative Democratic Pole and the Civil Compromise political movement, ranked third in the first round, with 23.77% of votes.

Under Colombian law, a candidate has to gather more than half of the votes to win the first round. The second round for two candidates with the highest voter support is scheduled for June 17.

According to observers, the next Columbian president may determine the fate of the peace treaty that the republic’s government inked with rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of ColombiaPeople's Army (FARC) in November 2016. Duque repeatedly stated that it should remain unchanged. In particular, he believes that FARC’s former members should be punished for law violations conducted during the armed conflict. Petro is in favor of preserving the treaty.

Peace with FARC put an end to the bloody conflict that lasted more than half a century and in which more than 250,000 people were killed. The group was fully disarmed, and a political movement was created on its basis.