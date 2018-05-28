Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Presidential election ends in Colombia

World
May 28, 1:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

If no candidate gets more than half of votes, then Colombia will held a second round of election on June 17

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, May 28. Polling stations at Colombian election have ended their work, the Colombian National Civil Registry reported on its Twitter page on Sunday.

"Polling stations have closed across the country, as it is 16:00 (00:00, May 28 Moscow time) already," the report says. According to the National Civil Registry, which is monitoring the election to detect any violations there, at 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time), 1,006 complaints were registered. No serious violations were reported.

Incumbent Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos earlier reported a quiet atmosphere during the election. So, this election may become the safest in the country’s history, he said.

The Columbians have to choose one out of six contenders for the presidential post. However, according to poll, two of them are leading: candidate for the Democratic Center right party, former senator Ivan Duque Marquez and former Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro, who represents the President Petro left coalition, which unites the Progressive Movement and the Indigenous and Social and Alternative Movement.

If no candidate gets more than half of votes, then Colombia will held a second round of election on June 17. Two contenders who won the most votes will take part in it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four Russian military killed by militants’ fire in Syria - Defense Ministry
2
Russia’s Olympic champion figure skater Zagitova says she will not part with her coach
3
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s - newspaper
4
Record number of 550 agreements signed at SPIEF-2018 for $38.1 bln - Organizing committee
5
Militants intensify repression against East Ghouta civilians - Reconciliation Center
6
Russian Navy to maintain balanced taskforce in Mediterranean - commander-in-chief
7
Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT