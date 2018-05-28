Presidential election ends in Colombia

TASS, May 28. Polling stations at Colombian election have ended their work, the Colombian National Civil Registry reported on its Twitter page on Sunday.

"Polling stations have closed across the country, as it is 16:00 (00:00, May 28 Moscow time) already," the report says. According to the National Civil Registry, which is monitoring the election to detect any violations there, at 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time), 1,006 complaints were registered. No serious violations were reported.

Incumbent Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos earlier reported a quiet atmosphere during the election. So, this election may become the safest in the country’s history, he said.

The Columbians have to choose one out of six contenders for the presidential post. However, according to poll, two of them are leading: candidate for the Democratic Center right party, former senator Ivan Duque Marquez and former Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro, who represents the President Petro left coalition, which unites the Progressive Movement and the Indigenous and Social and Alternative Movement.

If no candidate gets more than half of votes, then Colombia will held a second round of election on June 17. Two contenders who won the most votes will take part in it.