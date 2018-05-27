Giuseppe Conte refuses to be Italy’s PM - presidential administration

ROME, May 27. /TASS/. Giuseppe Conte has refused to be Italy’s prime minister, Ugo Zampetti, secretary-general at the presidency, said on Sunday.

According to Zampetti, the premier-designate handed over his mandate to President Sergio Mattarella saying he was unable to fulfill it and form a government.

Giuseppe Conte, 53, a professional law professor, was nominated as prime minister by the Five Star Movement and the Lega parties that had scored the majority of votes at the March 4 parliamentary polls. On May 23, the Italian president offered Conte to take the post of prime minister.