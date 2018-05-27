Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Giuseppe Conte refuses to be Italy’s PM - presidential administration

World
May 27, 21:53 UTC+3 ROME

The premier-designate handed over his mandate to President Sergio Mattarella

Share
1 pages in this article
Giuseppe Conte

Giuseppe Conte

© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

ROME, May 27. /TASS/. Giuseppe Conte has refused to be Italy’s prime minister, Ugo Zampetti, secretary-general at the presidency, said on Sunday.

According to Zampetti, the premier-designate handed over his mandate to President Sergio Mattarella saying he was unable to fulfill it and form a government.

Giuseppe Conte, 53, a professional law professor, was nominated as prime minister by the Five Star Movement and the Lega parties that had scored the majority of votes at the March 4 parliamentary polls. On May 23, the Italian president offered Conte to take the post of prime minister.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s - newspaper
2
Giuseppe Conte refuses to be Italy’s PM - presidential administration
3
Russia rejects unfounded accusations of its involvement in MH17 crash - envoy to Australia
4
Four Russian military killed by militants’ fire in Syria - Defense Ministry
5
Two Ukrainian security officers killed in Donbass - LPR
6
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
7
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT