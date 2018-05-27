Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Ukrainian security officers killed in Donbass - LPR

World
May 27, 17:14 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Ukraine’s Security Service said they had been killed in an "artillery shelling allegedly conducted from the LPR’s positions"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Two officers of the Ukrainian Security Service died in clashes with servicemen of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the so-called Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbass, Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Sunday.

"According to our data, Ukrainian Security Service officers were killed in yet another conflict with servicemen of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the so-called Joint Forces Operation," LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying.

According to Marochko, Ukraine’s Security Service has confirmed the death of its officers but said they had been killed in an "artillery shelling allegedly conducted from the LPR’s positions."

"We would like to recall that the LPR’s forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons from the contact line, which fact was confirmed by OSCE reports," Marochko stressed.

Press secretary of the Ukrainian Security Service Elena Gitlyanskaya said earlier Security Service officers had come under artillery shelling while performing their combat duties in Donbass. Two were killed and one was wounded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Peter the Great’s Poltava battleship replica floated out in St. Petersburg
2
Two Ukrainian security officers killed in Donbass - LPR
3
Russian Navy to maintain balanced taskforce in Mediterranean - commander-in-chief
4
Four Russian military killed by militants’ fire in Syria - Defense Ministry
5
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
6
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
7
Putin: Defense Ministry allocates $24 billion for state defense order 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT