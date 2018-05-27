Two Ukrainian security officers killed in Donbass - LPR

LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Two officers of the Ukrainian Security Service died in clashes with servicemen of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the so-called Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbass, Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Sunday.

"According to our data, Ukrainian Security Service officers were killed in yet another conflict with servicemen of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the so-called Joint Forces Operation," LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying.

According to Marochko, Ukraine’s Security Service has confirmed the death of its officers but said they had been killed in an "artillery shelling allegedly conducted from the LPR’s positions."

"We would like to recall that the LPR’s forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons from the contact line, which fact was confirmed by OSCE reports," Marochko stressed.

Press secretary of the Ukrainian Security Service Elena Gitlyanskaya said earlier Security Service officers had come under artillery shelling while performing their combat duties in Donbass. Two were killed and one was wounded.