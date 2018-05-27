Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev police haul off 18 fans after Champions League final

World
May 27, 10:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No serious public order violations occurred, head of the Kiev National Police's main department Andrei Krischenko said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Police in Kiev have detained 18 people for attempting to put up a fight with fans after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Ukrainian police website said on Sunday.

"After the match ended, several young people tried to get involved in a fight and they were taken to a regional police department. Later, a legal assessment to their actions will be given," head of the Kiev National Police's main department Andrei Krischenko said.

Two clashes between the fans occurred during the match, which were thwarted by police and stewards. No serious public order violations occurred, Krischenko said. Some 10,000 police personnel were involved in an effort on ensuring public order.

During the Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win its third straight UEFA Champions League title.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
2
Trade turnover between Russia, Japan over $18 bln - Putin
3
Putin to hold Q&A marathon on June 7
4
Meeting with North Korean leader still scheduled to June 12 - Trump
5
Gazprom inks agreement on land-based section of TurkStream gas pipeline
6
Russia to develop helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
7
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT