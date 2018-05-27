Kiev police haul off 18 fans after Champions League final

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Police in Kiev have detained 18 people for attempting to put up a fight with fans after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Ukrainian police website said on Sunday.

"After the match ended, several young people tried to get involved in a fight and they were taken to a regional police department. Later, a legal assessment to their actions will be given," head of the Kiev National Police's main department Andrei Krischenko said.

Two clashes between the fans occurred during the match, which were thwarted by police and stewards. No serious public order violations occurred, Krischenko said. Some 10,000 police personnel were involved in an effort on ensuring public order.

During the Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win its third straight UEFA Champions League title.