Third visit of Japan’s business mission to Kuril Islands to be in July, August - Abe

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The third business mission of Japan to the Kuril Islands will take place in July or August 2018, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We agreed again to speed up the implementation process of joint works in five areas - aquaculture, greenhouse production of vegetables, wind energy and garbage disposal. We agreed for this purpose to send a Japan’s business mission of potential project participants in July or August," Abe said.

The parties also confirmed "readiness to organize a trip of former residents of islands by air to visit ancestors’ tombs," Abe added.

Russia and Japan are currently holding consultations on the joint business activity in the southern part of the Kuril Islands in respect of aquaculture, greenhouses, tourism, wind energy and waste processing. The parties view such activities as a step on the way to making the peace treaty.