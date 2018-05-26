NATO confirms NATO-Russia Council meeting scheduled for May 31

BRUSSELS, May 26. /TASS/. The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting at the level of ambassadors will be held on May 31, a representative of the alliance confirmed in an interview with TASS.

"The NRC meeting at the level of ambassadors will take place on May 31, 2018 in Brussels. This is part of our double approach to relations with Russia, based on strong defense and a consistent dialogue," he said.

"This is going to be the seventh NRC meeting over the past two years," he said, adding that the alliance is committed to opening up new channels of dialogue with Russia despite the fact that practical cooperation has been suspended.

Earlier NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, that the NRC meeting would be held on May 31.

The latest meeting of the NATO-Russia Council took place in October 2017.