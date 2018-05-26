Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, North Korea are having productive talks on summit that may take place on June 12

World
May 26, 4:05 updated at: May 26, 5:00 UTC+3

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong-un stating the decision to withdraw from participation in the summit

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. Washington and Pyongyang are conducting productive talks on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and the venue and date may remain the same, Trump said on Twitter.

"We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date," he said.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong-un stating the decision to withdraw from participation in the summit. That said, the US president just tried to make North Korea responsible for the situation, referring to Pyongyang’s hostile statements.

North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye-gwan told the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday, in response to Washington’s move, that Pyongyang is still ready to hold negotiations with US representatives "in any time and in any format." According to the diplomat, Trump’s decision to withdraw from the summit shows a high degree of hostility between the US and North Korea and only highlights the need for a meeting between the two leaders.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin promises Moscow will look for compromises to sign peace treaty with Japan
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
4
US, North Korea are having productive talks on summit that may take place on June 12
5
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
6
Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019
7
Kremlin concurs with Kudrin: Putin is engine behind ambitious reforms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT