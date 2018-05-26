US, North Korea are having productive talks on summit that may take place on June 12

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. Washington and Pyongyang are conducting productive talks on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and the venue and date may remain the same, Trump said on Twitter.

"We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date," he said.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong-un stating the decision to withdraw from participation in the summit. That said, the US president just tried to make North Korea responsible for the situation, referring to Pyongyang’s hostile statements.

North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye-gwan told the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday, in response to Washington’s move, that Pyongyang is still ready to hold negotiations with US representatives "in any time and in any format." According to the diplomat, Trump’s decision to withdraw from the summit shows a high degree of hostility between the US and North Korea and only highlights the need for a meeting between the two leaders.