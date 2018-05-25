Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAEA to continue monitoring Iran’s implementation of nuclear deal — diplomat

World
May 25, 17:46 UTC+3

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano has confirmed Iran’s commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

© AP Photo/Hans Punz

VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano has confirmed Iran’s commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday after an extraordinary session of the JCPOA’s Joint Commission.

Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

"The IAEA director general was invited to today’s session of the commission. He confirmed that Iran is fully implementing its liabilities and that the IAEA will continue to carry out its mandate envisaging monitoring and inspecting the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he said.

"The members of the commission in their individual speeches thanked Amano for the agency’s objective, professional and unbiased work on the Iranian track," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Political directors from Iran and the five international mediators (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany) gathered for an extraordinary session of the Joint Commission in Vienna to discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action following the United States’ decision to withdraw from the deal.

Since the beginning of the JCPOA’s implementation, the IAEA has been regularly confirming Iran’s commitment to its liabilities under the deal. It has also been calling on other signatories to the deal to implement their liabilities as this agreement is of paramount importance and the IAEA does not want to cancel it or use any other options. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has been reiterating that Iran’s nuclear activities are under the strictest control and is subject to the strictest inspections.

