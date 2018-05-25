Macron comments on relations with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron believes in good relations with Russia, as he himself said at a meeting with the Russian and French business circles on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"I believe in good relations between our countries," he said. "We talked about the past history, economy and joint projects during the talks. This is what unites our people," Macron added.

At the same time, the French president emphasized the need "to separate some areas from politics and refrain from politicizing them." "I have been working on that with my partners from the European Union. We have already achieved a lot but we want to move forward," he said.

"We seek European sovereignty," Macron went on to say. "We need to start from independence and sovereignty in the area of financing. We would like more new companies to emerge," he noted. "I believe that the future of our relations is bright and I have a view of Europe stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Ural Mountains. I believe that these relations will gain momentum," the French president concluded.