Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron comments on relations with Russia

World
May 25, 15:34 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

French President Emmanuel Macron believes in good relations with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron believes in good relations with Russia, as he himself said at a meeting with the Russian and French business circles on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

Read also

Putin, Macron hold 'open and useful' talks in St. Petersburg

"I believe in good relations between our countries," he said. "We talked about the past history, economy and joint projects during the talks. This is what unites our people," Macron added.

At the same time, the French president emphasized the need "to separate some areas from politics and refrain from politicizing them." "I have been working on that with my partners from the European Union. We have already achieved a lot but we want to move forward," he said.

"We seek European sovereignty," Macron went on to say. "We need to start from independence and sovereignty in the area of financing. We would like more new companies to emerge," he noted. "I believe that the future of our relations is bright and I have a view of Europe stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Ural Mountains. I believe that these relations will gain momentum," the French president concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Moscow led to distrust JIT as Dutch-headed inquiry locked Russia out of MH17 crash probe
3
Macron comments on relations with Russia
4
OPEC+ may start increasing production in 2018 — Russian Energy Minister
5
Russian military brass comments on MH17 crash investigation
6
Rosneft CEO: Sanctions approach now 'copy-pasted' globally
7
Rosatom to process regenerated uranium for French nuclear power plants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT