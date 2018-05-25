Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Second Syrian National Dialogue Congress planned to be held in Sochi next month

May 25, 0:55 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The first Syrian National Dialogue Congress gathered in Sochi on January 30

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The second Syrian National Dialogue Congress may be held in Sochi next month, a diplomatic source informed TASS on Thursday during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018).

"We are discussing whether such a meeting is possible. There have been mentions of June, we are currently evaluating this offer," the source said.

Earlier, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad informed TASS during SPIEF that "an agreement is in place to hold the second Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi." "We are currently discussing the number of participants," the diplomat said.

On January 30, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress took place in Sochi. Its participants adopted a 12-point statement, in which Syrians offer their view of the country’s future. The document states that Syria must maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and only its citizens must decide the future of the country through elections. The Syrian population also addressed the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking him to provide assistance in organizing the work of the constitutional commission, the mandate of which will be determined during the Geneva process.

According to the organizers, 1511 delegates from all sectors of Syrian society took part in the forum. In terms of ethnicity, the majority of participants were Arabs (94.5%). Kurds, Yezidi, Assyrians, Armenians, Circassian, Chechens, Dagestani, Abkhazians, Turkomans and Druze also were among the invited. Major regional and international external policy actors also took part in the congress.

r the motto of "creating an economy of trust". TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news service is also the operator of the forum's presentation zone, supported by the EY consulting company and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council.

