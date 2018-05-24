Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian humanitarian aid convoy departs for East Ukraine

World
May 24, 5:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The convoy is headed to the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan border crossings, where it will undergo customs procedures

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The 77th humanitarian aid convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry has departed for East Ukraine’s conflict-hit region of Donbass, a ministry spokesman has told TASS.

"The convoy carries over 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, including baby food sets and equipment for rescue efforts," he said.

The convoy left the Donetsk Rescue Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Rostov Region and is currently headed to the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan border crossings, where it will undergo customs procedures.

The Russian emergencies ministry has been rendering humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regularly receive food, medicines and other vital supplies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran announces seven conditions for Europe to preserve nuclear deal — TV
2
Hiroshige Seko: Russia-Japan economic ties gain unprecedented momentum
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Chicken a-la Messi or vodka fish soup? World Cup brings culinary boom to Russia
5
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
6
Russia to create orbital Internet satellite cluster by 2025
7
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT