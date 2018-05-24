Russian humanitarian aid convoy departs for East Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The 77th humanitarian aid convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry has departed for East Ukraine’s conflict-hit region of Donbass, a ministry spokesman has told TASS.

"The convoy carries over 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, including baby food sets and equipment for rescue efforts," he said.

The convoy left the Donetsk Rescue Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Rostov Region and is currently headed to the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan border crossings, where it will undergo customs procedures.

The Russian emergencies ministry has been rendering humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regularly receive food, medicines and other vital supplies.