Russian foreign ministry to send video of attack on Moldovans in Ukraine to OSCE

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will send to the OSCE a video, showing a group of Moldovan nationals attacked in the Ukrainian city of Odessa for having St. George’s ribbons tied to the antenna on their car, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Facebook page.

"We will send it to the OSCE, to [OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media] Dunja Mijatovic as an evidence of Ukraine’s solid European integration. Let her see it," Zakharova said.

"This is what came out of it: a damaged car, flat tyres, crying women and abusive nationalists," she went on, describing the video as very "indicative."

Zakharova said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will most likely again deny that this incident had taken place.