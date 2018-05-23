Trump says decision on North Korea summit will be made next week

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told journalists on Wednesday that it would be clear next week whether his earlier announced June 12 summit talks in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would take place.

"It could very well happen," the US president stated. "Whatever it is, we'll know next week about Singapore."

Trump reiterated the significance of the planned meeting with the North Korean leader, but added that the talks were still under a question.

"If we go, I think it will be a great thing for North Korea," US President said adding "We will see."

Trump announced earlier in the year in his Twitter account that he was preparing to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 to discuss the prospects for the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently took off to Washington for holding talks with his US counterpart and meeting with high-ranking administration officials responsible for foreign policy and security issues.

Last week, North Korean authorities cancelled planned negotiations with Seoul, scheduled for May 16, because of the Max Thunder military drills, which were launched on May 11 jointly by the United States and South Korea.

The drills were labeled as "a deliberate provocation that contradicts positive political development on the Korean Peninsula." Pyongyang also questioned the planned meeting of Trump with Kim Jong-un next month in Singapore.