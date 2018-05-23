Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US unlikely to leave Venezuela alone, warns expert

World
May 23, 11:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Caracas may face the Syrian scenario, according to the expert

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The current developments surrounding Venezuela were planned and carefully staged by the US, Russian Institute for Strategic Studies expert Igor Pshenichnikov told TASS. He commented on the escalating diplomatic pressure Caracas is undergoing and the withdrawal of ambassadors representing the Lima Group member states (Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru).

Read also

Russian diplomat slams sanctions on Venezuela as counterproductive

"The Americans are following a carefully designed plan, determined to seize the chance they have been waiting for. The US declared the Venezuelan presidential election to be illegitimate, thus creating such a moment," he said.

"The so-called Lima Group that has recalled (its) ambassadors is actually an anti-Venezuelan bloc cobbled together in Peru’s capital at the April Summit of the Americas," the expert pointed out. "In fact, though undeclared, the main goal of the summit was to establish an anti-Venezuelan front. So the recent withdrawal of ambassadors comes as no surprise," he stressed.

Exporting revolution

According to Pshenichnikov, the current developments in Venezuela seem to pointing towards the implementation of another "color" revolution scenario. "We are now watching a play entitled ‘The overthrow of President Maduro’," the expert said.

"The first act of this play showed US President Donald Trump make a statement about the Venezuelan election being illegitimate," he noted. "The Lima Group recalled their ambassadors to Caracas in the second act, which seems to be aimed at isolating President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuela on the international stage. The third act will be the levying of sanctions on oil companies, the US may possibly block any oil exports just like it has been obstructing oil companies’ access to the international banking system to prevent any deals involving Venezuelan oil," Pshenichnikov noted.

Read also
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas

US may try change regime in Venezuela following Maduro’s re-election, expert warns

In the future, actions will be taken to exacerbate the crisis in Venezuela. There will be economic pressure aimed at driving the whole country into a complete collapse where people won’t be able to take it anymore.

A military invasion is also possible, the Russian expert went on to say. "If the Venezuelan authorities manage to take some retaliatory steps to oppose economic blackmail and pressure, then the US may continue its efforts to incite the public and whip up a civil war because the people are already divided in two," he noted.

US unlikely to leave Venezuela alone

In Pshenichnikov’s view, tensions surrounding Venezuela are unlikely to subside. "Under the current circumstances, nothing can be ruled out because the Americans have latched on to Venezuela in earnest," he emphasized.

"The US will not leave Venezuela alone so the country’s prospects are grim," he added. "If the global community fails to assist the country right now, then the Venezuelan people will end up with a Syrian scenario, though there may not be large-scale bombing and destruction since the country has a vast oil infrastructure."

Venezuela’s current situation

According to Venezuela’s National Election Council, incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won Sunday’s election, receiving nearly 6.2 mln votes, while his main rival Henri Falcon, representing the Progressive Advance party, garnered 1.9 mln votes. Voter turnout was slightly more than 46%.

Falcon had refused to recognize the election’s results even before they were announced. Earlier in the month, the United States, and a number of Latin American countries along with Spain, said they would not recognize the outcome of Venezuela’s election.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
2
Press review: Iran clashes with Russia on Syria and World Cup may kick off blitz on DPR
3
Russian diplomat lambasts US envoy’s visit for fueling further strife in Ukraine
4
Homs de-escalation zone freed from terrorists without firing a shot — Russian top brass
5
Bank of Russia presents commemorative polymer banknote for the 2018 World Cup
6
Russian diplomat castigates West’s smear campaign against World Cup in Russia
7
Liability for aiding West’s sanctions may create problems for business in Russia — Kudrin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT