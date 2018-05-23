South Korea expects talks postponed by North Korea will be held in late May - Reuters

TASS, May 23. High-level talks between South Korea and North Korea, which earlier this month were canceled by Pyongyang, are likely to resume after May 25, after joint US-South Korea military drills are completed, South Korean government spokesman told Reuters.

According to Reuters, Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for the South Korean presidency, was speaking to reporters in Washington following a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Last week North Korea canceled a meeting with senior South Korean officials in protest over joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington and also threatened to cancel the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.