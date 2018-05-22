Bus explosion leaves two injured in Donetsk People’s Republic — reports

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. Two children have suffered injuries in a public bus explosion in the city of Debaltsevo, a source in the health ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday.

"The two injured are children. They have been taken to the city hospital in Yenakiyevo in critical condition," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the source as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Number One bus exploded in Debaltsevo. According to preliminary reports, explosives were planted inside the bus. The incident killed one and left two injured.

The situation in Donbass sharply deteriorated in the past few days. Despite the Easter ceasefire, new hotspots of tension continue to emerge. The Ukrainian military has been shelling Gorlovka city area recently, seeking to break through the lines of the DPR militia. The number of casualties, including civilians, has been growing.

Gorlovka is located close to the line of contact, about 70 kilometers from Donetsk.