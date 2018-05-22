One dies, two suffer injuries as public bus runs over landmine in Donbass

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. A public bus has run over a landmine in the Debaltsevo settlement controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing one and leaving two injured, head of the DPR mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Tuesday.

"At 15:50 (12:50 GMT), a Number One bus exploded on Kurchatov Street," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. "According to preliminary reports, explosives were planted inside the bus. The incident killed one and left two injured," Yakubov added.

The situation in Donbass sharply deteriorated in the past few days. Despite the Easter ceasefire, new hotspots of tension continue to emerge. The Ukrainian military has been shelling Gorlovka city area recently, seeking to break through the lines of the DPR militia. The number of casualties, including civilians, has been growing.

Gorlovka is located close to the line of contact, about 70 kilometers from Donetsk.