Merkel to discuss Iran, North Korea during visit to China — source

World
May 22, 16:00 UTC+3 BERLIN

Merkel is scheduled to visit China on May 24-25

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will particularly discuss global issues such as the Iranian nuclear program and the situation on the Korean Peninsula during her visit to China later in the week, a source in the chancellor’s office told reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect the chancellor to focus on economic issues at talks with the Chinese prime minister," the source added.

"At a meeting with the [Chinese] president, global political issues and challenges will be discussed, which include Iran’s nuclear program. North Korea may also be discussed as certain developments have been taking place there. It would be interesting to exchange views with the Chinese leadership," the source said.

Merkel is scheduled to visit China on May 24-25.

