Bulgarian president says his talks with Putin will give impetus to bilateral relations

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said on Tuesday he believes his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help resume dialogue between the two countries after a years’ long break.

"The goal of my visit is to resume top-level dialogue between our countries after a years’ long break. This dialogue is of major importance in all areas of mutual interest," Radev said at the beginning of talks with Putin.

He said that the talks were geared to hold a strategic review of bilateral relations, which, in his words, have a vast potential. Thus, he noted, the two countries have mutual interests in trade, economy, education, culture and in the energy sector.

"I hope today we will have an open and detailed dialogue that will give an impetus to our governments to continue work in this direction," Radev stressed.