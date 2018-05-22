Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump urges Venezuelan authorities to restore democracy, end repression

World
May 22, 1:20 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Washington dismissed Sunday’s presidential election in Venezuela as illegitimate

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump demanded on Monday that Venezuela’s authorities restore democracy, hold free and fair elections, release all political prisoners and end the repression, the White House said.

"The United States remains committed to the Venezuelan people, who have suffered immensely under the [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro regime. We call for the Maduro regime to restore democracy, hold free and fair elections, release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally, and end the repression and economic deprivation of the Venezuelan people," Trump said in a statement.

The US leader said he had signed an Executive Order to "prevent the Maduro regime from selling or collateralizing certain Venezuelan financial assets, and to prohibit the regime from earning money from the sale of certain entities of the Venezuelan government." The action is set to "prevent the Maduro regime from conducting "fire sales," liquidating Venezuela’s critical assetsassets the country will need to rebuild its economy."

Nicolas Maduro won a second term as president on Sunday securing over 5.8 million votes. Washington dismissed Sunday’s presidential election in Venezuela as illegitimate. The US demanded that Maduro end the attempts of reshuffling the democratically-elected National Assembly, a unicameral parliament controlled by the opposition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
4
Expert says up to 10 Russian universities may make it into top 200
5
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
6
Brazil softens requirements to Russian wheat exports — watchdog
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT