Maduro wins Venezuela’s presidential polls with 6.2 mln votes

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has won as many as 6.19 million votes at Sunday’s presidential polls, Agencia Venezolana de Noticias said on Monday, citing data from the National Electoral Council after counting 98.7% of ballots.

Maduro’s closes rival, Henri Falcon of the Progressive Advance opposition party, managed to win 1.91 million votes.

More than 20.5 million voters were invited to take part in the polls. The voter turnout was about 46.02%.

Even before the voting results were made public, Falcon had said he would not recognize them and had accused the authorities of buying votes.

Earlier in May, the United States, a number of Latin American countries and Spain said they would not recognize the results of the electoral process in Venezuela.

On Monday, the Lima Group countries, namely Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru, decided to revoke their ambassadors to Venezuela for consultations.