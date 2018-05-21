Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria’s economy minister to visit St. Petersburg on May 25

World
May 21, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 16th session of the Mixed Russian - Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held in St. Petersburg on May 25

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin to visit Austria on June 5

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock will visit St. Petersburg on May 25 to take part in a session of the Mixed Russian - Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"The 16th session of the Mixed Russian - Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held in St. Petersburg on May 25," the ministry reported.

Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock is expected to attend the plenary session.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT