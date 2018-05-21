Austria’s economy minister to visit St. Petersburg on May 25

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock will visit St. Petersburg on May 25 to take part in a session of the Mixed Russian - Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"The 16th session of the Mixed Russian - Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held in St. Petersburg on May 25," the ministry reported.

Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock is expected to attend the plenary session.