Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia poses no threat to Baltic republics - Czech officials

World
May 20, 22:01 UTC+3 PRAGUE

Jan Kavan said the deployment of NATO battalions was a senseless step from the military point of view as it may only worsen relations with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

PRAGUE, May 20. /TASS/. Russia poses no direct threat to the Baltic states but NATO is deploying additional forces there to demonstrate its resolve to protect its eastern flank, Czech General Petr Pavel, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and former Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kavan told the Czech Television on Sunday.

"There is no direct military threat to the North Atlantic Alliance now," said Petr Pavel. "We don’t see the situation as though we are facing Russia’s military aggression. We don’t think there is such a threat. Thanks to the measures we have taken."

Such measures, in his words, included deployment of NATO battalions of about 1,000 servicemen in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. He said such "intimidation measure" was enough.

Meanwhile, Jan Kavan said the deployment of NATO battalions was a senseless step from the military point of view as it may only worsen relations with Russia. "I don’t think there is any evidence of Russia’s aggressive behavior towards the Baltic states," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT