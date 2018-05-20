Armenia explains border incident by Azerbaijan’s provocative actions

YEREVAN, May 20. /TASS/. Armenia’s defense ministry has blamed the Azerbaijani side for a border incident killing an Azerbaijani soldier.

"Azerbaijan’s armed forces conducted active engineering works at certain sections of the border with Armenia seeking to improve their positions," Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Oganesyan told TASS on Sunday. "Invigoration of engineering works and other provocative actions entail shootouts and, as a consequence, human casualties. Armenia’s armed forces have repeatedly called for refraining from actions capable of aggravating the situation and warned that any non-constructive steps would not remain unanswered."

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry reported the death of an Azerbaijani servicemen at the Nakhichevan section of the border with Armenia. Baku accused the Armenian side of provocative actions and did not rule out that the Armenian defense and foreign ministers had been behind it. Later, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry placed responsibility for the incident on Yerevan.