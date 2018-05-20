Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Azerbaijan reports death of its soldier in incident at border with Armenia

World
May 20, 16:40 UTC+3 BAKU

The ministry claimed that the provocation had been sanctioned by the Armenian defense and foreign ministers who had visited the contact line at this border section several days prior

1 pages in this article

BAKU, May 20. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry on Sunday reported the death of its serviceman at the border with Armenia and accused the Armenian side of staging a provocation.

"On May 20, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Adil Tatarov, was killed while performing a combat mission of stopping an enemy provocation at the Nakhichevan section of the Azerbaijan-Armenian state border," the ministry said.

The ministry claimed that the provocation had been sanctioned by the Armenian defense and foreign ministers who had visited the contact line at this border section several days prior.

