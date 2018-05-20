Ukraine will pull out of international agreements in CIS framework — president

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukraine will walk out of a number of international accords signed in the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States which do not meet its national interests, President Pyotr Poroshenko said on Sunday.

"Now we will carefully study all international agreements signed in the CIS framework and will pull out of those of them if we find any inconsistency with our Ukrainian national interests," Poroshenko said during his address at a national memorial near Kiev.

According to Poroshenko, Ukraine had viewed the CIS only as a tool of a civilized divorce after the Soviet Union’s collapse. The president noted that Ukraine had neither ratified the CIS Charter nor had the intention of becoming its full-fledged member.

On Saturday, Poroshenko said he had signed a decree on recalling all Ukrainian representatives from the CIS statutory bodies.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) brings together nine former Soviet countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Ukraine was one of the founding countries, but chose not to ratify the CIS Charter.