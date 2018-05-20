Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine will pull out of international agreements in CIS framework — president

World
May 20, 13:45 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier Poroshenko said that he had signed a decree on recalling all Ukrainian representatives from the CIS statutory bodies

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukraine will walk out of a number of international accords signed in the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States which do not meet its national interests, President Pyotr Poroshenko said on Sunday.

"Now we will carefully study all international agreements signed in the CIS framework and will pull out of those of them if we find any inconsistency with our Ukrainian national interests," Poroshenko said during his address at a national memorial near Kiev.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko signs decree on recalling Ukraine’s representatives from CIS statutory bodies

According to Poroshenko, Ukraine had viewed the CIS only as a tool of a civilized divorce after the Soviet Union’s collapse. The president noted that Ukraine had neither ratified the CIS Charter nor had the intention of becoming its full-fledged member.

On Saturday, Poroshenko said he had signed a decree on recalling all Ukrainian representatives from the CIS statutory bodies.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) brings together nine former Soviet countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Ukraine was one of the founding countries, but chose not to ratify the CIS Charter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT