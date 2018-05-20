Leaders of South Korea and US discuss Pyongyang over phone

TASS, May 20. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US leader Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss Pyongyang’s steps and the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean presidential office.

"The two leaders exchanged opinions on various actions taken by North Korea recently," the news agency quoted Yoon Young-chan, the senior press secretary to President Moon Jae-in, as saying.

The US president earlier wrote on Twitter that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore would be held on June 12. Pyongyang earlier said it could cancel the participation in the summit with Washington if it continued demanding unilateral denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.