Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU, Greece reach staff-level deal on bailout review — European Commission

World
May 20, 7:16 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The Greek authorities "aim to implement these measures as swiftly as possible"

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, May 20. /TASS/. EU institutions and the Greek government have reached a staff-level agreement to complete the fourth review of the European Stability Mechanism program, the European Commission said on Saturday.

"The mission of Institutions to Athens has concluded. A staff-level agreement has been reached on a package of reforms required for the successful completion of the 4th review of the European Stability Mechanism program. This agreement will be presented to the Eurogroup of 24 May 2018," the European Commission said in a statement.

The document adds that the Greek authorities "aim to implement these measures as swiftly as possible in advance of the Eurogroup of 21 June 2018."

"To this end, intensive exchanges between the Institutions and the Greek authorities will continue in the coming weeks," the document reads.

The third Greek bailout package of up to 80 billion euro, officially known as the Third Economic Adjustment Programme for Greece, was adopted in 2015 and is due to expire this August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT