Saudi air defenses intercept ballistic missile launched from Yemen - TV

CAIRO, May 20. /TASS/. The air defense forces of Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile launched by supporters of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthi militia) in Yemen on Saturday, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The missile was shot down above the Khamis Mushait region in the southwest of the country, not far from the border with Yemen. No damage or casualties on the ground were reported.

Houthi militia regularly fire various projectiles, including ballistic missiles, at targets in Saudi Arabia. So far, all of them have been intercepted. The attacks intensified in the past two months, during which 120 Houthi missiles were shot down, according to the Saudi military.

On March 25, Saudi air defense unites intercepted seven missiles, including three above the capital Riyadh. A citizen of Egypt was killed by falling debris.

Shortly after, the Saudi government accused Tehran of illegal weapons supplies to the Houthi militia and vowed to duly respond to such threats. Iran rejected those accusations as "irresponsible.".