CAIRO, May 19. /TASS/. A leader of Islamic State (IS, a terror organization, outlawed in Russia - TASS) has been captured in Yemen, the Yemeni interior ministry reported on Saturday.

Rapid response forces conducted the operation in the Lahij Governorate, Al Arabiya TV channel cited the ministry. An IS leader was arrested in Yafa'a District together with several people who were on the police wanted list, the ministry said.