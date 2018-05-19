Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Flight recorder of crashed Boeing 737 found in Cuba

World
May 19, 22:36 UTC+3 HAVANA

The flight recorder is in good condition, said Cuban Minister of Transportation Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez

HAVANA, May 19. /TASS/. One of the two flight recorders has been discovered on the crash site of a Boeing 737 in Cuba, said Cuban Minister of Transportation Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez on Cuban television live on Saturday.

Cuban passenger jet crashes at Havana international airport

"We’ve discovered one flight recorder. It is in good condition. We hope to find the second flight recorder in a few hours," the minister said.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. Cuba’s Ministry of Transportation established a commission for investigation into the tragedy.

The Boeing 737 crashed on Friday right after departing from the Havana Jose Marti International Airport, with 111 people on board; 108 of them were killed in the crash. The crash survivors are staying in a Havana hospital in critical condition.

The plane was en route from Havana to Holguin. It crash-landed in an agricultural zone between the airport and the community of Santiago de las Vegas, about 20 km south of Havana.

