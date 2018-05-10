Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

USA supports Israel’s right to self defense on backdrop of Israel’s strikes at Syria

World
May 10, 5:14 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

A spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces said earlier the Iranian Quds forces had fired at least 20 missiles at Israel’s forward positions on the Golan Heights shortly after midnight on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The United States supports Israel’s sovereign right to self defense, a White House National Security Council spokesman told TASS on Wednesday, commenting on Israel’s strikes at the Syrian territory.

"We stand with Israel in the fight against Iran’s malign activities. We strongly support Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself," he said.

A spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier the Iranian Quds forces had fired at least 20 missiles at Israel’s forward positions on the Golan Heights shortly after midnight on Thursday. He said some of the missiles had been intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Shortly after that, Israel delivered airstrikes at the Syrian army positions in Khan Arnaba, Tell al-Ahmar, Tell al-Qbaa and Qasr al-Naql in the Quneitra province some 40 kilometers of Damascus.

SANA news agency said later Syria’s air defense forces had downed dozens Israeli missiles fired from the territory of the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel took control over the Golan Heights that had belonged by Syria from 1944 after the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, Israel’s Knesset (parliament) passed a law on the Golan Heights unilaterally proclaiming Israel’s sovereignty over this territory. United Nations Security Council Resolution 497 of December 17, 1981 ruled that the annexation was null and void, having no international legal effect.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
9
It's a boy! Britain welcomes new prince
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian notified by Israel prior to strikes at targets in Syria - IDF
2
Putin: Russia’s won’t allow denying the feat of Soviet people who saved world from fascism
3
US’ ex-ambassador: Iran and Israel will need Russia’s help to deescalate situation
4
New US sanctions driven by desire to get even with Moscow for fiasco of strike on Syria
5
IDF: 20 missiles fired by Iranian forces in Syria at Israel’s position in Golan Heights
6
Armenian new PM’s statements on Nagorno-Karabakh prompts questions in Baku
7
USA supports Israel’s right to self defense on backdrop of Israel’s strikes at Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT