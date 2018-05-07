Jaysh al-Islam militants completing pullout from southern Damascus

DAMASCUS, May 7. /TASS/. Militant of the Jaysh al-Islam grouping are completing the pullout from the southern districts of Damascus, including Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk, a TASS correspondent said in an eyewitness account from the scene of the event.

The militants and members of their family were pulling out of the area in the framework of the agreements reached by the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides. The extremists are turning in their weaponry and ceding their positions in this part of the city to the forces of the legitimate Syrian government.

Prior to departure to Idlib Governorate in northern Syria, the Syrian government troops and the Russian military police inspected the busses carrying the militants and their families.

In the meantime, some districts in the south of Damascus remain under the control of Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

"Just yesterday, the militants had their positions at the site where the staff of my brigade is located today, but we’ve moved 500 m forward since then and another brigade of our army is advancing from the opposite side and soon we’ll meet with them and cut into two the area the Islamic State controls now," a general of the Syrian Army told TASS. "After that we’ll be splitting each pocket separately and eliminating the terrorists."

The Russian Defense Ministry says about 65% of the territory in Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk has been cleared of terrorists and the government troops have taken control over it.