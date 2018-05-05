Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israeli PM to focus on Middle East in talks with Putin - PM’s Office

World
May 05, 21:30 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The leaders will meet at the Kremlin after the parade for Victory Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to discuss the situation in the Middle East at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 9 May 2018, in Moscow, in order to discuss regional developments," the press release says.

"President Putin invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to join him at the parade for Victory Day over Nazi Germany. The leaders will meet at the Kremlin after the parade."

Netanyahu and Putin agreed to hold a meeting during a phone conversation on April 30, the PM’s Office said.

"The meeting will be in continuation of their telephone conversation this past Monday (30 April) during which they decided to meet soon," it says.

