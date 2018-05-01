IAEA refuses to assess Netanyahu’s statement on Iran’s nuclear program

VIENNA, May 1. /TASS/. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), refused to assess the statement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tehran’s alleged nuclear developments bypassing the agency’s control.

"In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it. However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information," the agency said in a statement on its website.

In the report issued in December 2015, "the Agency assessed that, before the end of 2003, an organizational structure was in place in Iran suitable for the coordination of a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device. Although some activities took place after 2003, they were not part of a coordinated effort. The Agency’s overall assessment was that a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device were conducted in Iran prior to the end of 2003 as a coordinated effort, and some activities took place after 2003," it said.

The agency also found out "that these activities did not advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and capabilities." "The same report stated that the Agency had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009. Based on the Director General’s report, the Board of Governors declared that its consideration of this issue was closed."

On Monday, Netanyahu accused Iran of concealing its nuclear weapons program and archives, expressing confidence that the Iranian nuclear deal was based on Tehran’s lies. The PM also provided Israeli intelligence data with 100,000 files allegedly proving that the Iranians were lying about the nuclear program designed for military use.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.