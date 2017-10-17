Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation

Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellitesScience & Space October 17, 15:11
Hermitage Museum director says US decision to quit UNESCO will not affect its workSociety & Culture October 17, 15:08
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignationUKRAINE CRISIS October 17, 14:30
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in SyriaWorld October 17, 13:52
Expert points to European Union's growing confusion over Kiev’s policyWorld October 17, 13:21
MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airportBusiness & Economy October 17, 13:00
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, October 17. /TASS/. Nothing will change for the better in Ukraine as long as Pyotr Poroshenko is its president, Georgian ex-President and former Odessa Region’s Governor Mikhail Saakashvili, who now is the leader of the New Forces Movement, said at a rally in front of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, on Tuesday.
"There will be nothing good as long as Poroshenko is president. If he doesn’t hear you today, we must move to another location to demand Poroshenko step down and free Ukraine’s people," Saakashvili said amidst encouraging chants and slogans demanding Poroshenko’s resignation.
Saakashvili asked his supporters "not to lose heart till victory comes" and called on the protesters to assemble for another rally in downtown Kiev at the end of the day.
"If these people [lawmakers - TASS] do not take a single step in the interests of our people by the end of the day, we must think about more demands - that of the president’s resignation," he said.
He accused the Ukrainian president of usurping judicial power. "Over the past three to four years, we have seen only one thing: all we have witnessed is that one man has taken over all the courts and the entire Verkhovna Rada. There is no political process in Ukraine any longer. All we have is idle talk and the arbitrariness of one man," he stressed, adding that Ukraine is now going through a very crucial time for the nation’s future.