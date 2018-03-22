Doping officers inspect again Russian footballers ahead of friendly match with Brazil

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Doping control officers paid another sudden inspection visit within two days to the Russian national football team’s players, who are getting ready for a friendly match against Brazil in Moscow on Friday night, the press service of the Russian team announced.

"Five doping control officers from the international football federation (FIFA) arrived at the team’s base on Thursday at 3:20 p.m. Moscow time (12:20 GMT)," the statement from the press service said. "They have been inspecting all players from the team, collecting urine and blood samples."

The planned training session of the Russian national football team on Wednesday was delayed by one hour due to an early morning visit of a doping control officer. The officer, who appeared for the inspection shortly after six in the morning, was alone and his inspection lasted for more than five hours, disrupting the team’s training session initially scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Moscow time.

The friendly match between Russia and Brazil kicks off on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Moscow time at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is one of 12 stadiums across the country selected as the venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. The stadium in the Russian capital will also host the opening and final games of the championship.

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow opened after the reconstruction works in November with a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Argentina (0-1). This match set the country’s new record of attendance with the figure of 78,750 spectators.

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is expected to extend its spectator capacity up to 81,000 seats for the global football championship.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.