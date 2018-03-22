Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Sports Minister Kolobkov set for talks with WADA President Reedie

Sport
March 22, 15:47 UTC+3 LAUSANNE

Russian Sport Minister Kolobkov is currently attending WADA’s annual symposium, which is held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between March 21 and 23

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Sport Minister Pavel Kolobkov

Russia's Sport Minister Pavel Kolobkov

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

LAUSANNE, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told journalists that he was scheduled for a bilateral meeting on Thursday with President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie.

Read also

WADA backs IOC decision on Russian Olympic Committee’s status

Russian Sport Minister Kolobkov is currently attending WADA’s annual symposium, which is held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between March 21 and 23.

"Today we will be discussing issues regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) membership with the WADA," Kolobkov said. "This will be a work meeting (with WADA President Reedie) and details of the talks are not for mass media at the moment."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian retailer M.Video to buy Eldorado chain for $797.6 mln
2
Ukrainian MP Savchenko arrested in Kiev on charges of coup plotting and terrorism
3
Kremlin blasts Johnson’s ‘disgusting’ comparison of 2018 FIFA World Cup to 1936 Olympics
4
‘Still a long way to go’ to reach breakthrough in Russia-US ties, says Kremlin
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Russian space company’s shareholders approve deal to sell Sea Launch assets to S7 Group
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама