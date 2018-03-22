Russian Sports Minister Kolobkov set for talks with WADA President Reedie

LAUSANNE, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told journalists that he was scheduled for a bilateral meeting on Thursday with President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie.

Russian Sport Minister Kolobkov is currently attending WADA’s annual symposium, which is held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between March 21 and 23.

"Today we will be discussing issues regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) membership with the WADA," Kolobkov said. "This will be a work meeting (with WADA President Reedie) and details of the talks are not for mass media at the moment."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD.